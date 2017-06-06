Kid-Friendly New York and D.C. Restaurants Worth Every Family's Visit

While dining out is one of the best ways to promote family ties, not all families can afford the luxury of dining out. Thankfully, New York and D.C. have dining places that make the family dining out experience more affordable as they offer free meals to kids.

Facebook/Bourbon StreetBourbon St. in New York is one of the kid-friendly restaurants in this American state.

One of the dining places that every New Yorker family should consider visiting is the Bourbon Street Café located at Bayside Queens. This family-owned Cajun eatery takes pride in their house specialties, such as chicken and shrimp jambalaya, seafood gumbo and a basic kids' menu that includes soda and ice cream. Apart from their mouth-watering creations, what makes Bourbon Street Café worth a visit is that, on Sundays, children below the age of 12 get the chance to eat free for every purchase of an adult entrée.

Another New York restaurant worth a family visit is Brother Jimmy's, located in Manhattan. For families who love barbecue, this place, without question, is a must-try as it serves some of the best barbecue creations, such as pulled pork, chicken, catfish, ribs, and yummy side dishes. Furthermore, Brother Jimmy's offers free meals to kids aged 12 and below, not only on Sundays but every day.

While there are many other New York restaurants on the list that let children eat at no cost, customers are advised to call them first as the promo may no longer stand.

Meanwhile, it is not only New York that boasts of kid-friendly restaurants as D.C. has its own set of dining destinations that offer free meals to kids as well. Chicken Out Rotisserie, for instance, which is located at 4866 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, offers a free meal to one kid who is 10 year of age or below for every purchase of a single adult-size meal.

On the other hand, families in the D.C. area may also opt to dine at Whitlows, where a 10-year old kid can eat for free from Tuesday to Sunday nights, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for every purchase of an adult meal.

Of course, there are many other kid-friendly restaurants in D.C., just like in New York. Nonetheless, as promos can always change without prior notice, making a call to confirm if the free meal offers still stand is always a must.