Kids Say Parents' Use of Mobile Phones Even During Meal Time Harms Family Life

It has become a familiar refrain to hear parents complaining about the excessive use of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets by their children.

Reuters/Jason ReedA customer tries on a new iPhone 7 Plus in Australia's flagship Apple store in Sydney.

However, a new study in U.K. has turned the tables: The children are now the ones complaining about the excessive use of mobile phones by their parents, which they say disrupt their family life, the BBC reported.

In a survey of 2,000 secondary school pupils aged 11 to 18-year-olds more than a third said they had asked their parents to put down their phones during meal times with the family.

The study, conducted by Digital Awareness UK (DAK) and the Headmasters' and Headmistresses' Conference (HMC), found that 82 percent of the children felt meal times should be device-free.

Thirty-six percent of the young respondents said they had asked their parents to put down their phones during meal times. But 46 percent of these children said their parents simply ignored their pleas.

Twenty-two percent of the students said the use of mobile phones stopped their families from enjoying each other's company.

The survey also polled 3,000 parents on the use of mobile devices. Only a minority of the parents (10 percent) believed their mobile use was a concern for their children. Almost half of the parents (43 percent) admitted though that they may be spending too much of their own time online.

In the summary of its findings, the study stated that the children's biggest worry about being online is lack of sleep.

On the other hand, the parents' biggest concern about their children being online is the impact on their social skills.

The survey found that only 2 percent of parents said their biggest concern about their children's internet use was sexting despite reports saying this practice is prevalent among teenagers.

The parents also showed little concern over cyberbullying.

"Our poll shows that children are aware of many of the risks associated with overuse of technology but they need the adults in their lives to set clear boundaries and role model sensible behaviour," said Mike Buchanan, HMC chairman.

"To achieve this, we need to join up the dots between school and home and give consistent advice," he added.

Buchanan said it was time for parents, teachers, and pupils "to rewrite the rulebook" on mobile devices, which "have become an integral part of life at school, work and play."

An earlier survey conducted by DAUK and HMC in October last year showed that children as young as nine have become so dependent on their mobile phones that they check their devices repeatedly throughout the night because of the "fear of missing out," the Daily Mail reported.

One-tenth of those polled said they checked their phones at least 10 times a night. As a result, the schoolkids said they go to school tired and unable to concentrate.