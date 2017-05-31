'Killer Instinct' DLC Release Date: Long-Referenced Character Finally Makes His Debut

A new character will be added in the ever-growing roster of the hit fighting game "Killer Instinct" through the next downloadable content (DLC).

(Photo: YouTube/Double Helix)A screenshot of next "Killer Instinct" DLC character Eagle.

Eagle will enter the fold later this June, making him the 29th fighter to join the title's ensemble. Community manager Rukari Austin revealed on Twitter that the character will not be added before the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

The annual gaming conference will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 13 to 15. Fans should not expect the "Killer Instinct" DLC to drop around that time.

Eagle's entrance will pave the way for a family reunion. He is the brother of another player character, Thunder. This will also mark his first appearance in the "Killer Instinct" game.

Eagle was only mentioned in the original game released back in 1994. His story was only explored in the comics based on the series, but he never really was made playable in the games.

His arrival in "Killer Instinct" will definitely excite fans who have been waiting to see how he fares in the battlefield in the actual gaming world. Gamers can see him in action in the teaser trailer released for him though.

According to the "Killer Instinct" Wikia, Eagle is a skilled warrior like his brother. He excels in boxing and wrestling. He trained hard to become the ultimate fighter and protect the people he cares about.

His skills attracted the underground spy agency, the Disavowed, who recruited him and eventually tasked him to infiltrate the first Killer Instinct tournament.

The "Killer Instinct" DLC character also has fighting prowess and intellect that piqued the interest of Ultratech CEO ARIA, who had him captured. Eagled was eventually used as the basis for the creation of the cyborg soldier, Fulgore.

An exact date for Eagle's arrival in "Killer Instinct" is yet to be announced, but fans will not wait that much long for sure.