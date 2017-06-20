'Killer Instinct' Release Date News: Coming to Steam Later This Year

Iron Galaxy's brawler video game, "Killer Instinct," has been confirmed to be making its way to Steam later this year.

(Photo: Microsoft Corporation)A promotional photo for the video game "Killer Instinct."

The game developer made the announcement at the Community Effort 2017 tournament that was held in Orlando, Florida. But after CEO Gaming founder Alex Jebailey declared the news during the livestream event, the game's official Twitter account also confirmed it further on Sunday, June 18.

"That's right, KI is coming to Steam later this year! Thanks to @CEOJebailey for helping us break the news. More details to follow," the game's official Twitter page posted.

No additional details about the Steam version of the video game has yet to be revealed, and an official release date has not been disclosed as well.

According to Cinema Blend, "Killer Instinct" coming to Steam has been met with some resistance from gamers who already own a copy of the video game's Windows 10 version. Some have raised concerns that their copy of the game may no longer work on Steam.

The revived version of "Killer Instinct" was launched for the Xbox One back in November 2013 as a free-to-play reboot of the 1994 classic fighting video game series. It was initially developed by Double Helix Games before the gaming studio was acquired by Amazon in 2014, with Iron Galaxy taking over the game's development since then.

The critically acclaimed game was later released for the Windows 10 via the Windows Store last year in March. And since the reboot's release, the video game has completed three seasons and is still in the process of adding new content as well as new characters to its roster.

Ahead of the news about the release of the game's Steam version, the latest fighter arriving to the roster has also been revealed. The character is called Eagle, the brother of the Native American "Killer Instinct" character Thunder. The new character's abilities entail the use of his bow and a finite supply of arrows. Eagle is set to arrive on the video game on June 27.

"Killer Instinct" is currently available on the Xbox One and Windows 10.