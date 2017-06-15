'Killing Eve' Cast News, Spoilers: Sandra Oh Cast in Title Role

"Grey's Anatomy" alum Sandra Oh has been cast in BBC America's upcoming thriller series "Killing Eve," the network confirmed last Tuesday.

BBC's new series is based on the "Villanelle" novella series by Luke Jennings.

Oh will star as the titular character, Eve, a bored desk-bound security service operative who lusts for the life of a spy. Aside from the main role, "Killing Eve" will focus on the psychopathic assassin named Villanelle. She is an elegant and highly skilled killer with a penchant for all things luxurious.

"Fleabag" creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the eight-episode drama. Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris are also set to executive produce "Killing Eve."

Recently, the showrunner admitted how excited she is to work alongside Oh.

"I am quivering with excitement about working with Sandra! I have been a huge fan of hers forever and am pinching myself that she is playing our Eve. She is going to be so badass in this role," Waller-Bridge told The Hollywood Reporter.

BBC America president Sarah Barnett also shared her enthusiasm for the recent casting. In a statement, she expressed her excitement over the award-winning actress's part in the network's new series.

"Sandra Oh has the ability to go from wrenching to funny to total mess with a genius lightness of touch. Phoebe's vision is absolutely original, and Sandra is utterly perfect casting we think for this key role," Barnett said.

Oh was once rumored to reprise her role as Doctor Christina Yang in Shonda Rhimes's hit series, but she was quick to deny the allegations.

"Killing Eve" is Oh's first series-regular role since her departure from the ABC medical drama, "Grey's Anatomy." Her 10-season run with the show earned her a Golden Globe, two SAG Awards, and five Emmy nominations.

"Killing Eve" is slated to debut sometime in 2018.

