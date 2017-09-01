'Killing Floor 2' Latest News: Game's Xbox One Version Rolls Out

Tripwire Interactive "Killing Floor 2" is finally out on the Xbox One.

"Killing Floor 2" is finally out on the Xbox One.

Months after the release of "Killing Floor 2" on the Windows and PlayStation 4 platforms, Xbox One users can finally get a taste of the sci-fi action game. With its release on the Xbox One console, the previous updates made on the game after its original PS4 release will also be made available for the Xbox One version. These include the Tropical Bash, the Summer Slideshow and the Descent. Furthermore, it has also been revealed that the game will also take advantage of exclusive Xbox One features which may delight the users of the console.

"Killing Floor 2" was first released in November of last year exclusive only for PC and PS4 players, and now that it has come to the Xbox One, the game will be priced at around $39.

"Tripwire Interactive, in collaboration with Deep Silver and Iceberg Interactive, is pleased to announce that their hit co-op sci-fi horror FPS game KILLING FLOOR 2 is available now globally for Xbox One, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, for $39.99 (US) /£ 34.99 (UK) /€39.99 (EU)," the developers announced in a press release.

"Killing Floor 2" follows the storyline of the first game, and the players will enter deep into the heart of the European continent as it has been ravaged by the zombie-like clones called Zeds. These creatures were created by the Horzine Corporation and have managed to escape the confines of their laboratories. The outbreak incapacitates the European Union and according to Tripwire, the story of the game takes place a month after the outbreak where the governments had already fallen and society had already lost.

Up to six players are able to play cooperatively through the game, and most of their goals would revolve around stopping the outbreak from further spreading. To do so, they must take out hordes of the Zeds along with their respective bosses.