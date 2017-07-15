'Killing Floor 2' Summer Sideshow News: Event Lands for Free on PlayStation 4

Facebook/tripwireinteractive 'Killing Floor 2' has a new Summer Sideshow event.

PlayStation users recently received a treat in the form of a new update for "Killing Floor 2." Titled Summer Sideshow, the downloadable content was released for free.

The Summer Sideshow comes with many features, items and events. There is also a new circus-themed map called The Tragic Kingdom, as well as new cosmetics to try out. Players are required to complete certain objectives. Once these are accomplished, they will be able to unlock a Sideshow Hazmat Suit.

New characters like the Adorable Pinhead, the Bearded Lady, the Strong Pound, Pukey the Clown and Monkey Man are in store for gamers. There are also new mini games like Pop The Clot, Dunk The Bloat and Feed The Pound. Players can make use of new weapons such as an SPX 464 Centerfire and an HZ 12 Shotgun. However, the Centerfire is only for sharpshooter and gunslinger classes, while the Shotgun is reserved for the support class.

Tripwire Interactive also released a trailer for the Summer Sideshow DLC. It featured some of the characters, gameplay and graphics that fans can expect. The trailer was narrated by a man who seemed enthusiastic about everything at first but then began to realize that there was something wrong with the circus with its many freaks.

It also previewed some of the things players can look forward to in the Summer Sideshow. Like a normal circus, this psychotic one allowed fans to play carnival games. There are rides like a rollercoaster called Pound Mountain, a flying carousel and the out-of-place Pyrotechnic Emporium, which sees people being set on fire.

New game modes will be introduced every week. Poundemonium is already taking place. Up, Up and Decay will soon follow it on July 18.

"Killing Floor 2" was released for free earlier this year to PlayStation Plus members. The game is currently available on the PlayStation Store for 50 percent off, resulting in a price tag of $19.99.

Players who are interested in participating should not miss the chance, as the event has an expiration. The Summer Sideshow will only last until Aug. 8.

Watch the trailer below: