'Killjoys' Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers: Trouble and Complicated Truth Befall RAC Agents in 'The Lion, the Witch, and the Warlord'

Facebook/KilljoysSeries Promotional image for the Canadian space adventure series, "Killjoys."

Reclamation Apprehension Coalition (RAC) agents Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) and Johnny (Aaron Ashmore) are on the run on the next episode of the Canadian space-adventure series, "Killjoys."

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "The Lion, The Witch, and the Warlord," Dutch and Johnny will find themselves the target of an ambush and will be sent running for help. Where will they go to find assistance, and will they be able to make enough distance between them and their pursuers to ensure their survival; at least, until they someone to bail them out of this unexpected trouble?

On the other hand, it seems that Johnny's brother, D'avin (Luke Macfarlane) is about to hit a landmine of unpleasant memories. His desire to get to the bottom of a Black Warrant may just lead him to something that hits quite too close to home.

What part of D'avin's life will be exposed by his relentless will to uncover the truth? What kinds of dangerous paths will this particular quest lead him to?

The official trailer for the episode further reveals that Dutch and Johnny may be in far deeper trouble than they can possibly handle on their own. What kind of fate awaits the two of them in the hand of their captors, and will they be able to find a way out of this latest predicament?

"Killjoys" follows the adventures and misadventures of a trio of hard-living bounty hunters, working in a four-planet system known as the Quad. Aside from taking on warrants to apprehend people or property, they are also forced to navigate the paths of political turmoil, questionable moralities, and complicated relationships.

It also stars Thom Allison, Mayko Nguyen, Patrick Garrow, and Nora McLellan.

"Killjoys" season 3 episode 4 airs on Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m. EDT on Syfy.