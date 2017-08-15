'Killjoys' Season 3 Spoilers: Dutch Out of Commission for a Heist and a War Council

"Killjoys" continue to roll along its third season run, this time with a quick robbery job in progress as the group lay its eyes on a shipment. Meanwhile, the Hullen leader's desperate search begins.

SyFy/Killjoys Previously on "Killjoys" Season 3, Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) is starting to suffer the symptoms of prolonged vicarious memory experiences.

The episode outline for the next installment of sci-fi action series "Killjoys" is out, and it looks like it's time for the Killjoys crew to put in some work. This upcoming episode 8 of the third season of the SyFy series is called "Heist, Heist Baby," and it will premiere on Friday, Aug. 18, as listed by TV Guide.

Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen), however, is still reeling from her trip through her nemesis' stolen memories. Trying to find an edge to use against Aneela (also played by Hannah John-Kamen), she instead is shaken up by the revelations shown to her with some help from Zeph (Kelly McCormack).

The crew, however, may be a bit shorthanded for what's coming next, as hinted at by a sneak peek made available on SyFy. Johnny (Aaron Ashmore) and D'avin (Luke Macfarlane) are gearing up to face Aneela and the Hullen without Dutch.

All their simulations show that their forces will get wiped out should they face the Hullen head on, but Dutch isn't making it to the strategy table. As John and D'avin try to work it out, a war council has their backs pressed against the wall for answers.

Meanwhile, Aneela herself is getting desperate to get some information leading to Delle Seyah (Mayko Nguyen). What could the commander want with the notorious politician? In any case, this could be the opening the Killjoys need for their next move, if only they can bring Dutch out of her inner musings.

How will the heist turn out? Fans can find out on Friday, when "Killjoys" season 3 returns for its eighth episode on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. EDT on SyFy.