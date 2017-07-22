'Killjoys' Season 3 Spoilers: Rack Is Under Attack In Episode 5

In an upcoming episode of the Canadian space adventure drama "Killjoys," viewers will see the Rack being attacked. Who will survive? Who will not make it out alive?

Facebook/KilljoysSeries Who is the traitor in "Killjoys?"

The fifth episode of "Killjoys" season 3, titled "Attack the Rack," the rebels are trying to rid of the traitor that is living among them. One solution to the problem is a covert attack on the Rack.

In the episode, Aneela and the still-unidentified traitor will hamper their plans. Together, their schemes will lead to the death of a character.

Jeff Renfroe directed "Attack the Rack." The following episode, titled "Necropolis Now," will air on Aug. 4. Johnny will have a blast of nostalgia when he comes head-to-head with someone from his fast. Elsewhere in the episode, Dutch will be having a hard time, "her own personal hell," as described in the synopsis of the episode.

To recap "The Lion, the Witch, and the Warlord" Dutch, who is gearing up for war, is momentarily stalled when an army of bounty hunters present a Black Warrant on Johnny for the murder of Delle Seyah Kendry. But the highlight of the segment was the return of the warlord Pree.

For the uninitiated, the show follows a group of intergalactic bounty hunters composed of Dutch, John, and D'avin. They are known as the Killjoys. The trio travels across the Quad, a system made up of planetoids that vary in terms of wealth and privilege, pursuing dangerous warrants.

When the team, which is known for abhorring corruption, finds out the conspiracy happening within the ranks of the Reclamation Apprehension Coalition, they attempt to learn more about it.

"Killjoy" stars Aaron Ashmore as Johnny Jaqobis, Hannah John-Kamen as Yalena Yardeen/Dutch/Aneela, Thom Allison as Pree Dezz, Luke Macfarlane as D'avin Jaqobis, and Tamsen McDnough as Lucy.

"Killjoys" season 3 episode 5, titled "Attack the Rack," airs on Friday, July 28, at8 p.m. on Syfy.