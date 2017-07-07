'Killjoys' Season 3 Spoilers: Things Get Complicated as Johnny Pursues Finding Clara

Facebook/KilljoysSeries Promotional image for "Killjoys" season 3.

In the second episode of "Killjoys" season 3, spoilers suggest that John Jaqobis (Aaron Ashmore), aka Johnny, will continue the search for her missing friend, Clara (Stephanie Leonidas).

According to the available synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "A Skinner, Darkley," Johnny's persistence in looking for Clara will get "under some people's skin." In a trailer shared via YouTube, he was also seen presumably being electrocuted.

In the previous episode, Johnny found another chance to search for Clara after finding her weapon in possession of a hackmod named Ollie.

The events that will unfold in "A Skinner, Darkley" could be a clear hint that Johnny is about to face more troubles. There is also the possibility that it might soon affect his work partners.

Meanwhile, the trailer for season 3's second episode also shows Johnny's brother D'avin Jaqobis (Luke Macfarlane) training three "nerds."

However, another video teaser previewed that their first hands-on learning could be under jeopardy.

D'avin and the nerds were inside a certain Power Room B when suddenly the security alarm was activated. This subsequently initiated an instant purging protocol. Luckily, D'avin and the trainees were quick and got out just in time before the entire room was set on fire.

As for Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen), she was seen in the same trailer on YouTube entering a cryptic lobby covered with green fog and is apparently in search of something.

As other reports noted, the upcoming episode was apparently a nod to Philip K. Dick's "A Scanner Darkly" novel. The 1977 literary piece was focused on the double life of its protagonist Bob Arctor — an undercover agent tasked to live in a household of drug addicts placed under surveillance. However, it has yet to be revealed what relevance "Killjoys'" next episode has with the book.

"Killjoys" is a space-themed drama series focused on the adventure of its three main characters Johnny, D'avin, and Dutch. The three are bounty hunters by profession and employed by the Reclamation Apprehension Coalition.

The show first aired in 2013 in Canada through the Space channel. The following year, United States-based network Syfy gained the rights to co-produce and distribute the show. On June 30, "Killjoys" season 3's first episode premiered.

"A Skinner, Darkley" airs on Friday, July 7, at 8 p.m. EDT on Syfy.