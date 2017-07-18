'Killjoys' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Dutch Finally Meet Aneela?

Facebook / KilljoysSeries Joining "Killjoys" season 3 are Canadian actors Kelly McCormack, Karen LeBlanc, Ted Atherton, and Prince Amponsah.

After the bounty hunters discovered an ancient settlement that has been converted into a Hullen training camp in the previous episode, Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen), D'avin (Luke Macfarlane), and Johnny (Aaron Ashmore) will find themselves in a different predicament on the next episode of "Killjoys" season 3.

In the trailer of the upcoming episode called "The Lion, the Witch & the Warlord," D'avin discovers that Aneela (Hannah John-Kamen) looks very much the same as Dutch. When he tells Aneela about it, she says she would come to meet Dutch very soon. Will the two find out why they look exactly the same and if they have more things in common aside from their similar faces?

Meanwhile, Ashmore hinted that his character's personality will slightly turn a little darker in the upcoming episodes of the Canadian sci-fi drama.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor who plays the role of level three RAC agent Johnny Jaqobis revealed that all the misfortunes that happened to him during the first two seasons are starting to manifest in season 3.

"It doesn't mean that he's a completely different character," Ashmore stated. "But some of the things that have happened to him over the past two seasons are showing. It's interesting because D'avin is playing some of the lighter stuff and keeps feeling like he's joined this family, so he's opening up, while John's closing up a little bit."

While the current season of "Killjoys" is still ongoing, Ashmore also revealed what he wants to keep as a souvenir from the set once SyFy decides to cancel the show.

According to the actor, he would like to keep Johnny's jacket in the future. "They custom make these jackets, and they have all this really cool armor and patches, and all that stuff on them."

The next episode of "Killjoys" season 3 is slated to air on SyFy on Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m. EDT.