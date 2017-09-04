Kim Jong Un's Wife Ri Sol Ju Reportedly Gives Birth to Third Child

REUTERS/KCNA Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju look on during a visit to Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force in a photo released June 2013.

North Korea may have received an heir to the throne, as reports claim that Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, has given birth to their third child.

According to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency (via The Independent), Ri is believed to have given birth to a child in February earlier this year. This much was indicated in a report to South Korea's parliament.

Unlike other leaders of the world, Kim does not go out in public with his wife very often, though it has been said that the mere act of making an appearance together is unconventional in North Korea. Kim's father and grandfather, Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung, were reportedly never photographed with their spouses in public.

According to International Business Times, it is also uncommon in North Korea to have more than two children. This is why it is believed that Kim's first two children are girls and that Kim felt compelled to produce a male heir. It is important to note that the gender of Kim's children are not known.

Speculations about Ri being pregnant date back to last year and grew even more when Ri stopped appearing in public with Kim. Her last public appearance was in December 2016.

Born on Sept. 28, 1989, in the North Korean city of Chongjin, Ri is believed to have attended Geumsung 2 Middle School in Pyongyang. She is reportedly a science graduate student, following in the footsteps of her mother, who is said to be the head of the gynecology department at a hospital.

Ri was reportedly previously a member of the Unhasu Orchestra. While part of the group, she performed for Kim in 2010. The couple married a year prior, in 2009, and Ri subsequently gave birth to two children. The first one came in 2010 and the second one in 2013.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman visited North Korean in 2013 and met the country's leader. He revealed that Ri had given birth to a girl named Ju-ae.