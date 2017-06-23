Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Hire a Surrogate for 3rd Child

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are reportedly planning to extend their family. With Kardashian's health concerns, how will the couple conceive their third child?

It has been known that Kardashian wants to have another child. She has previously said this on their show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Not only that, her husband Kanye West also wants to have another child. Both are said to have strong feelings to extend their family.

However, Kardashian has previously suffered from a condition called Placenta Accreta that makes it extremely dangerous for her to be pregnant. Kardashian previously talked about her illness on her blog.

But this apparently does not stop the couple who want to expand their family. "I'd just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that's safe," said Kardashian. Also, a source told People that Kanye really wants a big family. "He would want a family of five or six if it was up to him."

So for their third child, the couple will be hiring a surrogate. Kardashian and her husband are reported to hire an unnamed woman to carry their third child. The couple are said to pay the woman $45,000 in 10 equal installments. If the surrogate conceives multiple children., the woman will get an additional $5,000 per baby.

If, for some reasons, the surrogate loses her reproductive organs in the process of conceiving or carrying the child, she will get an additional $4,000. Kardashian and her husbad are also said to pay the required deposit of $68,850 to the surrogate's agency.

Carrying the child prohibits the surrogate to drink alcohol, smoke, do drugs, or anything that might be harmful to the baby. The contract also specifies that the couple will accept full responsibility of the child whether or not they are born with any disease or abnormalities.