Kim Kardashian Beauty Line Launch: Reality Star Officially Announces KKW Beauty Line

Kim Kardashian recently announced that she is launching her own beauty line, which could compete with her sister Kylie Jenner's makeup empire.

REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSONKim Kardashian makes a cameo appearance in 'Ocean's Eight.'

On Tuesday, the model/businesswoman confirmed that she is embarking on a new project for her personal brand. Kardashian revealed that she will be opening the KKW beauty line on June 21, and provided a link to the company's website for fans to check out. Kardashian is expected to release a contour palette — one product that is obviously missing from Jenner's line.

Kardashian gave a sneak peek at the KKW beauty line on Twitter, but it immediately backfired when her social media followers called her out for allegedly doing a blackface. While other fans attributed her skin tone to photo editing and different lighting, some accused Kardashian of intentionally darkening the color of her skin. The photo is still up and Kardashian still has not commented on the issue.

Earlier this week, the mother of two attended the annual Forbes Women's Summit as one of the keynote speakers. Kardashian admitted in an interview that she is aware of her detractors but instead of acknowledging them, she chooses to focus on the positive side of things.

"I obviously have made my fair share of mistakes like everyone else, but I hope to never repeat those mistakes, and just learn from what I've done," she shared. "So if people, or young girls, or kids can look up to just someone that works really hard, and focuses on really what I want, and makes that happen, then you know I hope that inspires them."

Based on the Forbes 100 highest-paid celebrities list for 2017, Kardashian is at number 47 with $45.5 million. The reality star also has over 180 million followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram combined.