Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Expecting Third Child Via Surrogate

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Innerarity) Rap musician Kanye West is seen court side with reality television star Kim Kardashian during the national anthem before the Miami Heat played the New York Knicks in their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, December 6, 2012.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will soon welcome another baby girl.

PEOPLE recently reported that the couple hired a surrogate to carry their third child. An insider told the publication that it took Kardashian "months" before finding the perfect candidate, noting that Kardashian and West have been very involved in the process.

"They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy," said the source. "They don't want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it's born."

According to reports, West and Kardashian's surrogate is an African-American woman in her twenties. The woman has been married for five years and she has two children of her own. A college graduate, the surrogate is reportedly in "great physical shape."

It was also revealed that she is a registered Democrat, which undoubtedly is a plus for Kardashian, who recently criticized Republican President Donald Trump.

While Kardashian has yet to confirm the news, she admitted to The Hollywood Reporter last month that she and West were trying for another baby. At the time, she did not discuss anything about surrogacy being an option for her to have a child.

Considering Kardashian's two previous high-risk pregnancies, it's not at all that surprising that the reality star and her rapper husband would opt to conceive their child through the help of a surrogate.

The baby on the way will be Kardashian and West's third child. They are currently parents to two children — 4-year-old North and 21-month-old Saint. Kardashian, 36, tied the knot with West, 40, in May 2014.