Kim Kardashian Makeup Line News: Is There Rivalry Between Kim and Kylie Over Their Makeup Lines?

Controversies abound despite the success that Kim Kardashian received after launching her KKW Beauty makeup line.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokKim Kardashian launches makeup line, KKW.

Speculations claim there is rivalry brewing between Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner because of their different cosmetic lines.

The 19-year-old lipstick mogul is reportedly upset because her older sister is also making waves in the makeup industry that she managed to dominate for some time with the help of her own Kylie Cosmetics.

A source reportedly told In Touch that Jenner felt that she was slapped by her big sister in the face. "Everyone in the family was thrilled except for Kylie," the source reportedly stated.

The insider also claimed that the rivalry between the sisters has been going on for quite a while, since Jenner managed to surpass Kardashian's success on Instagram. They also competed when they launched their own mobile apps, where Jenner reached the iTunes top spot, while Kardashian only peaked at the 32nd spot.

Meanwhile, Kardashian also finds herself under fire after fans of popular YouTube cosmetic vlogger Jackie Aina noticed that the reality TV star forgot to tag the latter in the photos that she shared during the special vloggers' event for her makeup line.

Fans believe that Kardashian did it on purpose, since Aina gave a mediocre review on Kardashian's contour and highlighting kit product. But Kardashian immediately clarified on Twitter that she did not intentionally untag or left out anyone in the photo that she posted online.

Yet despite the controversies, the wife of rapper Kanye West seems to have more plans for her KKW Beauty line after photos of her and beauty expert Jaclyn Hill hinted about a possible collaboration in the works.

According to reports, Kardashian posed with the person who developed the popular Becca Cosmetics Champagne Pop! Highlighter and teased that they are working on a "secret project" together.

Kardashian is expected to expand her makeup company soon.