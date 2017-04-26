Kim Kardashian News 2017: Was Reality Star's Twitter Account Hacked?

Fans of reality TV icon Kim Kardashian are wondering if her Twitter account was hacked on Monday night, April 24, following the star's unusual tweets about celebrity hairstylist Jan Atkin, her sister Kourtney Kardashian and other people.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Reality television star Kim Kardashian arrives at the TIME 100 Gala in New York in April 2015.

Kim reportedly posted a video of herself on Twitter where she is seen eating a milkshake all by herself. She captioned the post with, "mood #f---youJenAtkin."

Jen reacted to Kim's tweet with a joke, saying, "Friends don't let friends finish shakes."

In a separate tweet, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" (KUWTK) star wrote that her sister Kourtney "won't stop doing naked cart wheels." In response, Kourtney retweeted Kim's post and captioned it with, "#FACTS."

A blurry photo of the girls was also posted on Kim's account, holding something that looked like an over-sized phallic object. She also shared another video which featured Sarah Howard trying to dance.

The 36-year-old reality star was vacationing at the private Casa Aramara estate in Punta Mita, Mexico over the weekend to celebrate Kourtney's 38th birthday. During the weekend getaway, she was also accompanied by Malika Haqq, who occasionally appears on "KUWTK," reality stars Larsa Pippen and Brittny Gastineau as well as Kim's assistant Steph Sheppard.

Kim was seen wearing vintage Dior and Dolce & Gabbana swimwear. She also wore beach jewelry which included sleek gold necklaces, gold hoops and sunglasses. Her sister Kourtney, on the other hand, kept her attire simple, wearing a bright red triangle bikini.

As previously reported, Kim recently came under fire for selling a prayer candle with the image of the Virgin Mary but with the reality star's face superimposed on top of it. Many accused the reality star of cultural appropriation and trivializing a religious figure. The candle is allegedly exploitative of devout Christians who use devotional candles for praying and appropriative of Latino culture.

Kim also received severe criticism from the Catholic League when she was seen in public wearing a sheer dress featuring the image of the Virgin Mary around the same time she began promoting her self-celebratory devotional candles.