Kim Kardashian News and Updates: French Police Arrest 17 People Related to Paris Robbery

About three months since Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris, the French police arrested 17 people last weekend in connection to the case.

REUTERS/Mike SegarKim Kardashian West poses as she arrives for the 20th Annual Webby Awards in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 16, 2016.

Last Jan. 8, AFP reported that 16 people were arrested by the French authorities for their involvement in Kardashian's case. Another arrest was made the following day on Jan. 9. According to a French online news source, RTL, the person who held Kardashian at gunpoint was among those arrested.

According to another French publication, Le Monde, one of the arrested people is an employee of the chauffeur company that regularly serves the Kardashians whenever they stay at Paris. The report also mentioned that most of the arrested suspects are familiar names to the feds and were described by the report as being "seasoned criminals."

Both reports from RTL and Le Monde shared that the arrests were made in several different areas.

Early October, during the Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian was reportedly held at gunpoint by masked gunmen in her hotel room. While Kardashian was tied up and gagged, she was left physically unharmed by the attackers. The gunmen, who were disguised as policemen, got away with millions in jewelry and cash.

Kardashian, being one of the most followed celebrities, is known for being very open about her activities especially during the Paris Fashion Week. Not long before the robbery, she shared an Instagram photo where she can be seen wearing a diamond ring that - according to E! - was a gift from her husband, hip-hop artist Kanye West. According to the E! report, it was a 20-carat emerald-cut diamond ring purchased from Lorraine Schwartz. The ring's diamond is known as one of the most valuable types since it is type 2A.

After the Paris robbery, news outlets noticed that Kardashian changed her very open approach with social media. Since then, she has only shared very few, candid photos of her and her family.

A tearful Kim can be seen in the latest promo for the upcoming season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" while opening up to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe about the events of the robbery. Kim shared, "They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" returns in March on E!