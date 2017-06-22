Kim Kardashian News: Reality Star Talks New Workout and Diet Plan

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her new workout and diet plan that led to her slimmer figure.

REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSONKim Kardashian has adopted a new workout and diet plan.

Kardashian recently sat down with the ladies of The View to discuss the changes in her life. According to the reality star, unflattering paparazzi photos of her during a vacation motivated her to find another way to get in better shape. She said she has adopted a new lifestyle that made her love fitness again.

."I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were photoshopping them and sharpening them," the mother of two said. "I mean I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn't worked out in 12 weeks."

She added that due the surgeries she had on her uterus, she did not feel like herself at the time. When edited photos of her were coming out, she realized that she had to put more focus on fitness. Kardashian shared that she gets up "between 5:30 and 6" in the morning to work out for one hour and a half every day. She added that including vegetables and healthy carbs to her diet significantly helped her shed the pounds

Aside from being a wife and a mother, the Armenian beauty recently entered the cosmetics industry. Kardashian's new beauty line, KKW, officially launched Wednesday afternoon, with certain products immediately sold out.

The 36-year-old received criticism from her social media followers when a photo of her allegedly represented "blackface." Kardashian had a noticeable darker skin tone in the KKW promotional photo, leading many to believe the image was offensive.

Kardashian eventually responded to the issue and said she was "really tan" during the shoot, and her deep skin tone was just caused by the studio lighting. She further explained that she "never wanted to offend anyone."