Kim Kardashian Surrogate Baby Updates: 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' Star Breaks Silence About The Surrogacy News

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Did Kanye West and Kim Kardashian hire a surrogate mother for their third child?

After the news broke out about the rumored third baby of reality star Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West via surrogacy, the reality star finally broke her silence about the news regarding her upcoming baby.

In an interview with E! News' Catt Sadler during the New York Fashion Week on Friday, the mother of two talked about the speculations about the upcoming baby.

Kardashian-West claimed that although there are a lot of reports that talked about her new baby, she and her husband opted not to confirm anything about it yet.

"So, I think when we're ready to talk about it we will, and I think it's super invasive when people are just... So many details out there, and like I've never heard this, I've never heard this," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star stated. "Like whatever. We have not confirmed it, and that's that. I'll let you know when we're ready."

One of the rumors that came out said that the controversial couple paid around $45,000 to the surrogate who is carrying their child. But the surrogate must follow a strict set of rules while pregnant with the couple's baby, which include staying away from smoking, drinking, or using illegal substances during the entire duration of the pregnancy. She is also not allowed to bathe in hot tubs, use hair dyes, or each raw fish until she gives birth to a baby girl in late January.

Sources also reportedly told People that the couple is very excited for the arrival of their upcoming daughter. "They can't wait to add a new addition to their family and are just so incredibly happy," one of the sources stated.

The Kardashian-West couple already has two biological children, including 4-year-old North and 21-months-old Saint. But the reality star can no longer carry another baby after reports revealed early this year that her life will be at risk if she gets pregnant due to a condition called placenta accreta.

The couple is expected to make an official statement about their future baby girl in the coming days.