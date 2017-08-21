Kim Kardashian to Guest Host on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' on Aug. 28

(Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok) Reality show star Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian is co-hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan" next week.

The reality star will fill be filling in for Kelly Ripa on Monday, Aug. 28, according to reports. She is set to host the morning talk show alongside her pal Ryan Seacrest. The episode will be Kardashian's first time co-hosting with Seacrest. However, it is not her first time co-hosting on the program, since she had teamed up with Ripa for one day back in 2012.

The duo will be sitting down to interview TV personality/country singer Kellie Pickler, actor Eric Dane and Extreme Pumpkin Carver Tom Nardone. Kardashian is also expected to discuss the latest season of her reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which is executive produced by Seacrest.

It is unclear why Ripa will not be around for the show, as NY Daily News points out. The 46-year-old is mum on where she will be next week, but it is likely that she just has the entire day off.

On another note, Kardashian recently said she and husband Kanye West are trying for a third child. "I hope so," said the Armenian beauty when asked if the Kardashian-West family would be welcoming a new addition soon. "There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We're definitely trying. We are hoping so," she went on to say.

The mother of two also suggested that she might not film her pregnancy anymore. "I looked like such a cow and I can't stand to see those episodes," the 36-year-old joked. "I would say, 'Try to film me more from chest up, so it looks better,' but I look like a blob."

Kardashian tied the knot with West in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2014. They are now parents to two kids — four-year-old daughter North and 20-month-old son Saint.