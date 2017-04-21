Kim Kardashian's Flu Diet News: Reality Star Slammed on Social Media for Flu Comment

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday, April 18, to say how she lost six pounds since her recent bout with influenza. Social media critics, however, are not too happy with the reality star calling it "an amazing diet."

The 36-year old was letting her fans and Twitter followers know that her recent sickness caused her weight to drop by six pounds, remarking how the side effect of the flu now comes in handy as the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Met Gala approaches.

"The flu can be an amazing diet," Kardashian posted. "So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown." She added, as quoted by Fox News.

The tweet has since been deleted, presumably after the reality star was beset by critics for calling the disease a way to lose weight. While she was happy to have shed a good number of pounds, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star faced backlash from online commenters furious at her comment, according to Us Magazine.

One of the more reasonable tweeters came forward to say how the remark could promote eating and dieting disorders. "Now imagine saying that to your daughter after she gets sick..." the posted tweet stated. "It sends dangerous messages & supports not being healthy as a valid weight loss technique. But I wonder why eating disorders are so common," the social media post continued.

In practice, Kardashian West cannot rely on the random flu to maintain her figure. Last year, the reality show star talked with People on how she had to work to lose almost 70 pounds since her last pregnancy.

"I think dieting is so important to weight loss, whereas, I didn't really ever think that before," Kardashian said in the previous interview. "I thought, 'Oh, I can work out, I can just eat whatever I want.' But you have to work out all the time," Kardashian noted.