Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Reportedly Three Months Pregnant

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might be welcoming baby No. 3 sooner than expected.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok TV personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011.

Fans have been hearing about Kardashian's decision to have a surrogate for a while now. The reality star has always spoken openly about her desire to have a big family. It looks like that family is expanding, as Kardashian's surrogate is now allegedly three months pregnant.

Citing an unnamed source, Us Weekly revealed that the pair's search for the perfect surrogate finally came to an end. The socialite and her husband chose a San Diego mother in her late 20s who was referred to them by an agency. Since she is now in her first trimester, the surrogate is expected to deliver Kardashian and West's third baby in January 2018.

Kardashian became pregnant with her first child in 2013. At the time, she suffered from a serious condition called preeclampsia — which leads to high blood pressure, restricted flow of blood and swelling. The beauty icon also had placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta remained connected to the uterus instead of coming out once the baby is delivered.

The Armenian social media star had surgery to remove leftover placenta from her first pregnancy. She then underwent a second surgery to take away the scar tissue. Kardashian became pregnant with her second child in 2015 but dealt with placenta accreta again.

Back in June, Kardashian opened up about her struggle with giving birth in an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

"I've come to the conclusion in my mind that I can't carry another one," she told her mother Kris Jenner. "So now I want to explore surrogacy."

Kardashian, together with the help of West, began their search for a surrogate last month. The pair, who wed in May 2014, are parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint.