Kim Woo Bin Diagnosed With Cancer: 'The Heirs' Actor Diagnosed With Rare Cancer

"The Heirs" actor Kim Woo Bin has been diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer, a rare type of head-neck cancer. Kim's label Sidus HQ released a statement revealing the latest news about his health.

Wikimedia Commons/Rokiei Kim Woo Bin at the premiere of "The Flu"

According to the company, Kim first noticed a few "abnormalities" as he was going on with work. This prompted him to visit a hospital, which then later diagnosed him with nasopharyngeal cancer.

"Fortunately, it is still in its early stages, so he has begun receiving drug treatment and radiation therapy. He plans on focusing on his treatment for now before greeting you with a recovered, healthy image, so please wish for his speedy convalescence," the statement from Sidus HQ reads.

Nasopharyngeal cancer, also called nasopharyngeal carcinoma, starts from the upper part of the throat, in the area called the nasopharynx. This region opens into the nostrils. The air that one breathes passes through the nasopharynx before entering the lungs. Even today, the cause of the cancer remains unclear, but it is often linked to the Epstein-Barr virus. On the other hand, not all who contract the virus will have the cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, in North America, at least one in every 100,000 people have this type of cancer. The nasopharyngeal cancer is more common in southeast China, some parts of Asia, North Africa, and Inuit populations from Alaska and Canada.

The model-turned-actor's label confirmed that they are adjusting Kim's previous schedules or commitments as he will be prioritizing his recovery as of the moment.

Shortly after the announcement, Kim's girlfriend, actress Shin Min Ah released a statement through her agency. "She's helping her significant other Kim Woo Bin with his treatment," they announced.

Kim, who is taking a break from work to recuperate, is believed to be leaning on his girlfriend for support. Allkpop reports that the actor was hesitant to reveal the diagnosis to his parents.

