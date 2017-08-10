'King of the Hill' Reboot Eyed at Fox

(Photo: Facebook/King-of-the-Hill-on-Adult Swim) Promotional image for "King of the Hill."

Fox recently announced that it is open to reviving the hit animated series, "King of the Hill."

After airing for 13 seasons, the Greg Daniels and Mike Judge-created series might soon make a comeback to the small screen. Fox chairman and CEO Dana Walden said the network is open to developing a new batch of episodes for the show's possible reboot.

"We have had preliminary conversations with Greg and Mike, and I would like to explore that," Walden told reporters Tuesday (via Entertainment Weekly). "We had very preliminary conversations. Given what's going on in the country, I think they have a point of view how those characters would respond, but again, it was one meeting and I hope to revisit it."

Although there are talks for a revival, Walden revealed that the meeting was roughly two months ago. Fans also should not keep their hopes up just yet, since the Fox boss stressed that the series creators are "both very busy and it was really just a first exploratory."

She did mention that both Daniels and Judge were excited about the potential project, though. The only obstacle lies in the scheduling since Walden said the duo are currently working on different projects of their own. "It's about finding time," she continued.

"King of the Hill" originally aired on Fox from Jan. 12, 1997 until Sept. 13, 2009. The story centered on the middle-class Hill family from Arlen Texas. Aside from exploring their everyday lives, the show also highlighted Judge's political humor.

Fox is now working on more animated series to be aired in the near future. Walden confirmed that there are five or six shows are being developed. However, she pointed out that putting them in the Sunday viewing lineup with classics "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy" would be a huge challenge.

The network has yet to officially renew "King of the Hill."