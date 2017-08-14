'King of the Hill' Renewal News: Popular Animated Comedy Could Be Revived Soon

Fox/Adult Swim Promotional banner for "King of the Hill" now streaming on Adult Swim.

Fox has recently confirmed they are in the process of reviving the popular animated series "King of the Hill."

"King of the Hill" joins "The Simpsons" and "The Family Guy" in the list of Fox's most successful, longtime running animated series on TV. It first premiered in early 1997 and closed its curtains on Sept. 13, 2009. The show aired for 13 seasons with a total of 259 episodes.

Fox Television Group chairman and CEO Dana Walden confirmed that they recently had a "preliminary conversation" with series creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge in the hopes of bringing "King of the Hill" back on air.

Walden also shared that the current happenings across the United States were their motivations to bring the Hill family to people's TV screens

"I would like to explore that. We had a very preliminary conversation given what's going on in the country; they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. But again, it was one meeting and I hope to revisit it," Walden told members of the press on Aug. 8.

However, the said meeting occurred two and and a half months ago, according to Walden. She also referred to it as "really just a first exploratory" talk, which means the network and series creators are far from finalizing a deal.

On a positive note, Walden added: "They were both excited about it, but they're working on a lot of different things individually, so it's about finding time."

The main protagonist of the show was the propane vendor Hank Hill, who was also voiced by co-creator Judge. The family lived in Arlen, Texas.

"King of the Hill" gained popularity for its successful delivery of political satire. Aside from the typical events happening in Hank's middle-class family, the viewers loved the main character for delivering puns while expressing his political views. However, the show was also known for its great representation of the events in the daily lives of ordinary American families.

The other members of the Hill family are Hank's wife Peggy and their only child Bobby. These characters were voiced by Kathy Najimy and Pamela Aldon, respectively.