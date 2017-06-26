'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' Gameplay: New Trailer Highlights Quest Structure and Combat Tutorial

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is the game for players who want to experience medieval combat without the dragons and magecraft of most AAA role-playing games. After six years of development, Warhorse Studios has unveiled a number of trailers, the latest of which is a whopping one hour in length.

Warhorse Studios/Youtube"Kingdom Come: Deliverance" trailer

Realism is the goal of this medieval RPG title whose goal is to offer a historically accurate experience of medieval combat. That means no magic and certainly no creatures of fantasy.

After a brief but promising preview at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the developers have released an hour-long follow-up preview highlighting most of the game's features. So what is in store for players next year?

For starters, "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is a massive realistic open world with a non-linear storyline. Players will wander vast fields and majestic castles, completing multiple quests all in stunning high-end graphics.

Players will interact with real historical characters and experience life in the Middle Ages. Every action, good or bad, has its own consequences and will influence everything around the player.

Players can also customize their characters to their tastes. They can choose equipment, skills, and perks; the only limit is their imagination, and the fact that the game is a historically accurate game, so there are no mana shenanigans allowed.

And finally, there's the combat. Because what would a medieval role-playing game be without battles that feature some good old knight-on-knight action?

Combat revolves mostly on the player's weapon of choice ranging from distance, melee, and stealth. While the premise is simple, the combat is challenging with combos that will allow players to literally go medieval on their opponents.

The battle system is heavily reminiscent of other medieval combat titles like "For Honor" and "Mordhau." Of course, given that they are pretty much of the same genre, this is hardly a surprise

So players better start working on that chainmail because finally, after six years of development, a Kickstarter campaign, and a few delays, it's almost here. "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is set to be released on Feb. 13, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.