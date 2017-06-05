'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' Release Date News: More Details to Be Announced Before E3 2017

Six years after the announcement of "Kingdom Come: Deliverance," new details about the upcoming the role-playing video game will arrive this week.

facebook/kingdomcomerpg Promo photo for "Kingdom Come: Deliverance"

Warhorse Studios dropped a new trailer to reveal the schedule of a global announcement regarding the history-themed video game. According to the trailer, details about the game are stated to be revealed on Friday, June 9, one week before the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 on June 13 to 15.

The trailer teased what the landscape of the game will look like upon its release. This will include several castles, vast forests and villages, as well as other picturesque places in the Kingdom of Bohemia.

The game developer launched a Kickstarter campaign for "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" in January 2014 to be able to generate at least £300,000 to release the game. But it managed to gather as much as £1,106,371 in less than a month.

According to the game developer, the plot of the game begins after the death of Bohemia's revered ruler, Emperor Charles IV, when the kingdom is suddenly enveloped by chaos.

After his death, one of Charles' sons, Wenceslas, inherits his throne. But unlike his father, Wenceslas is known to be a very naïve, unambitious ruler. His half-brother Sigismund the Red Fox notices his weakness, which prompts him to attack and kidnap the new Bohemian ruler to take over the throne.

"In the midst of this chaos, you're Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Your peaceful life is shattered when a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, burns your village to the ground. By bittersweet fortune, you are one of the sole survivors of this massacre," the game developer wrote on the game's website.

Details about the release date of "Kingdome Come: Deliverance" have yet to be announced, but it is expected to be included in the upcoming update next week.