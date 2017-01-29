'Kingdom Hearts 2.8' Objective Guide: Lingering Memories Locations

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue" will certainly keep fans busy as they wait for "Kingdom Hearts 3." Those who are in the middle of completing all 51 objectives in the "Birth by Sleep" who might need help will certainly benefit from the following objective guide.

Square EnixA screenshot of Sora from "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue"

Many players may have made extraordinary progress here, but are halted in their tracks in certain objectives due to the extra tricky requirements.

There is a tendency of that happening in "Kingdom Hearts 2.8" objectives involving Lingering Memories. Those who are having trouble with these missions can turn to this guide.

Objective 38 involves locating the Lingering Memories in the Castle Town to unlock the Pulse Blades Plate for Aqua.

The first Lingering Memory, which comes in the form of a neon glass slipper logo, can be found on the rooftop of the building located to the right of the central town square.

Another Lingering Memory-related mission will be thrown at "Kingdom Hearts 2.8" players in Objective 40. Players ought to be looking for a bright red dot that should be sitting atop the only building with the square, flat pillar. This should unlock the Warrior's Arm Plate, which will be of use to Aqua.

In Objective 45 of "Kingdom hearts 2.8," players will once again find themselves in the middle of a Lingering Memory hunt in the Forest of Thorns.

The Lingering Memory to look for is an orange dot that will unlock the Pulse Antennae headwear for Aqua. It is located under a Darkside sitting alone on its glade, specifically between its legs.

The final Lingering Memory awaits at Objective 49 in the Depths of Darkness. It comes in the form of a purple heart. To locate it, approach one of the three Earth Core Heartless from the save point.

"Kingdom Hearts 2.8" players would want to turn to their left to find a crack under a stone arch, where the Lingering Memory should be sitting waiting to be turned into Polka Dots for Aqua's costume.