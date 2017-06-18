'Kingdom Hearts 3' D23 Trailer News: Next Clip to Reveal Final Information About the RPG

After giving fans another peek at "Kingdom Hearts 3" last week, Square Enix has once again teased of another "D23" trailer expected to arrive for the game next month. The first trailer for the widely touted role-playing game was unveiled at the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour concert in Los Angeles, and it ran for two minutes and offered plenty of action.

Facebook/KingdomofHearts"Kingdom of Hearts 3" is still under development.

The first orchestra trailer featured action scenes involving Sora, Goofy and Donald Duck, as well as some scenes highlighting popular villainous Disney characters like Maleficent, Hades and Pete, seemingly conspiring to perform some evilness. The video also offered a glimpse of the game's Mount Olympus, as well as Xemnas.

As if the trailer was not enough, game developer Square Enix ended the clip with another teaser that said another "Kingdom Hearts 3" trailer will be unveiled at the upcoming D23 Expo of Disney on July 15. The game developer also posted a Japanese language version of the first trailer on YouTube for those who missed its unveiling at the Kingdom Hearts orchestra concert.

According to reports, the next trailer for the RPG will be lengthy and will drop juicy details about the game that were not featured in the first trailer.

In his recent interview with Famitsu, game director Tetsuya Nomura revealed that the editing of the D23 trailer is currently being finalized. "But I think that not only it will be longer than the orchestra trailer, it will also show some new elements that should meet everyone's expectations," he teased.

Since the first clip featured only a silhouette of Sora, fans expect the D23 trailer to reveal more of the brand new world of "Kingdom Hearts III." According to Nomura, the upcoming trailer will also reveal the final and most intriguing bits of information about the game.

The next "Kingdom of Hearts III" trailer will be shown at Disney's "Level up" showcase at the D23 Expo on July 15 at 4 p.m. EST.