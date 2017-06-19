'Kingdom Hearts 3' Gameplay News, Updates: New Trailer, Announcements to Be Revealed at D23

At the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour concert in Los Angeles, a trailer for "Kingdom Hearts 3" was revealed. Recently, game director Tetsuya Nomura promised that a longer and more revealing trailer will follow next month.

kingdomhearts.com "Kingdom Hearts 3" to launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles

Speaking to Japanese publication Famitsu, Nomura teased that the D23 trailer, which will launch next month, will be lengthier compared to the first clip. It will, according to the director, also reveal more information about the title.

"The editing of the D23 trailer is being finalized right now," Nomura shared before adding, "but I think that not only it will be longer than the orchestra trailer, it will also show some new elements that should meet everyone's expectations."

The next tease will come in a Japanese and North American version. If fans look at both of them closely, the gameplay trailers will have a few significant differences as they were taken from actual battle scenes. Hence, they could not replicate them.

The Orchestra trailer ran for two minutes. It shows Sora, Donald, and Goofy helping out Hercules battle a series of Disney villains on Mount Olympus.

Walt Disney's bi-annual D23 Expo takes place next month, from Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16.

D23 is the official fan club of the Walt Disney Company. As D stands for Disney, 23 alludes to 1923, the year the company was established.

More information on "Kingdom Hearts 3" will be unveiled at the Level Up! The Walt Disney Company's Video Game Showcase on Saturday, July 15, at 1 p.m. at the D23 Expo Arena.

Other upcoming titles such as "Star Wars Battlefront II" will be featured as well.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is still in development. The game is expected to launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The title's developer and publisher Square Enix has yet to announce a release date.