'Kingdom Hearts 3' News: DLC Not Confirmed, But Developers Preparing for the Possibility of Post-Launch Additions

Twitter courtesy of Kingdom Hearts 'Kingdom Hearts 3' is expected to be released next year

With just about any upcoming game release, one of the first questions asked is whether or not it will receive post-launch downloadable content support. "Kingdom Hearts 3" is an upcoming game, and so it too was not able to escape the DLC question.

During a recent group interview at the D23 Expo, director Tetsuya Nomura fielded a variety of questions concerning the sequel, GameSpot reported.

One of those questions was about DLC.

When asked about DLC, Nomura said, "Nothing is set in stone, and I'm afraid we can't go into details."

That was not really surprising, but even if there were no DLC plans announced just yet for the sequel, Nomura has asked the developers to prepare for that possibility. He explained: "We can't suddenly develop a system where we're accommodating for downloadable content. So it's not confirming or denying either way, but just so that the development team will be prepared, I have informed them of making the preparations."

The good news here for fans is that since the developers are already getting ready for the possibility of DLC even at this point in time, that could then mean that it will not take that long to come up with post-launch additions once the decision is made to introduce them.

The wait for "Kingdom Hearts 3" itself has already gone on for long enough, and the last thing that fans will likely want is to have to wait a long time again for potentially substantial pieces of DLC.

Again, while it is still unclear if the sequel will receive DLC support, it would seem like developers have a few things they can choose to add if they decide to go down that route.

New worlds can be added post-launch and perhaps even more weapons could be included as well if fans express a desire for them.

For now, fans will just have to wait to hear more about the DLC plans for "Kingdom Hearts 3."