'Kingdom Hearts 3' News: Everything to Know as Told by Tetsuya Nomura

Kingdom Hearts official website "Kingdom Hearts 3" to release on PS4 and Xbox One

The gaming community has waited patiently for the release of "Kingdom Hearts 3." Considering that "Kingdom Hearts 2" was released 12 years ago, there are a lot of questions that game director Tetsuya Nomura has to answer, including why it took so long and to which consoles it will be released. Fortunately, Nomura was kind enough to delve into the details.

"We had a plan of the period that it's going to take for us to create the content at the start of the project, and we laid out, after such and such years, we would need to add more personnel resources," he said during an interview at Disney's D23 expo. "We had submitted it to our headquarters and had it approved, but internal personnel is very limited, and there are various different projects that happen within our company, so unfortunately timing did not work out."

Nomura further emphasized that the problem is not in the development team. Instead, it has to do with the entire company's decision when it comes to keeping up with the fast-paced changes that the gaming world has seen over the years. It took a while, but Nomura finally teased about "Kingdom Hearts 3" as he shares that it is the first full HD game to be released in the current generation's consoles.

As to the question of which consoles will receive "Kingdom Hearts 3," Nomura told IGN that it will be released on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One. The possibility of having a Nintendo Switch version is not completely ruled out yet, but it might take a while before the developers manage to shift their focus on the said console. In the meantime, Nomura said that they would like to focus on the ones that have been announced in order to make sure that they cater to the waiting fans.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" will be released in 2018.