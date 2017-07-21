'Kingdom Hearts 3' News: Fewer Disney-Inspired Worlds To Be Included in Sequel

Twitter courtesy of Kingdom Hearts A world based on Disney's 'Hercules' is expected to be featured inside 'Kingdom Hearts 3'

The "Kingdom Hearts" series is known for featuring its share of Disney-inspired locales, and while they are set to be included in "Kingdom Hearts 3," there may not be as many of them around.

Director Tetsuya Nomura recently talked to Famitsu and revealed some things about the worlds that will be seen in the sequel.

Gematsu provided translations of the notable revelations from Nomura.

One of the revelations Nomura shared is related to the number of Disney-inspired worlds that will be included.

According to Nomura, the number of Disney worlds in the sequel has gone down when compared to how many of them were featured in "Kingdom Hearts 2."

Interestingly enough, during an earlier interview with GameSpot, co-director Tai Yasue shared that there were no plans to add new "Final Fantasy" worlds in the sequel as well.

So, with fewer coming from Disney and no new "Final Fantasy" ones, what kinds of worlds will be featured in "Kingdom Hearts 3?"

While it has not been confirmed, moving away from those types of worlds could mean that the developers are looking to create more original settings for the players to explore.

On top of that, the Disney and "Final Fantasy" worlds that may end up in the sequel could be larger than ever before too.

Nomura said as much during that Famitsu interview, hinting that the Disney worlds included will be even more densely-packed.

Fans likely will not be clamoring that much for additional worlds as long as the ones included are jam-packed with content, so developers may be offsetting the lower number of worlds by significantly increasing the number of things players can do inside of them.

For now, the full list of worlds has not been revealed yet, though fans should be able to hear more details soon enough.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is currently set to be released sometime next year.