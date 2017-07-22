'Kingdom Hearts 3' News: PC, Nintendo Switch Versions May Be Considered, But Nothing Official Just Yet

Twitter courtesy of Kingdom Hearts 'Kingdom Hearts 3' is currently set to be released for the PS4 and the Xbox One

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is currently set to be made available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but there is a chance that it may head to more platforms in the future.

Speaking recently to Famitsu, director Tetsuya Nomura touched on the issue of platforms that will support the sequel. DSOGaming provided a translation of Nomura's comments.

For now, Nomura indicated that the main focus for him and the other developers is to make sure that the game is released properly for the PS4 and Xbox One – the two platforms already confirmed to support it.

That is a good thing too. Given how long the wait for the sequel has already been, fans likely will not be glad to hear that they will need to stay on standby for a while longer because the developers are now looking to release it for other platforms.

Now, just because the developers are focused on the PS4 and Xbox One versions of "Kingdom Hearts 3," that does not mean they have ruled out the possibility of making it available for other platforms such as the Nintendo Switch and perhaps even the PC.

As Nomura indicated though, they may only start thinking about releasing the sequel for additional platforms once they have managed to make the PS4 and Xbox One versions available to fans.

In all likelihood, what this means is that fans may not hear about any official details about possible PC and Nintendo Switch versions for a while, especially since there is no exact release date even announced for the PS4 and Xbox One variants just yet. All that is known so far is that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the sequel are coming next year, so there is a chance that the PC and Switch variants are not announced until 2019, if they are even announced at all.

More news about "Kingdom Hearts 3" should be made available soon.