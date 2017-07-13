'Kingdom Hearts 3' News: Sequel To Be Featured During Disney's Upcoming Video Game Livestream

Twitter courtesy of Kingdom Hearts New details about 'Kingdom Hearts 3' are about to be revealed soon

"Kingdom Hearts 3" may not be coming out just yet, but fans starving for details will at least have something new to look forward to.

The folks over at Disney are set to host the "Level Up! The Walt Disney Company's Video Game Showcase" this weekend, and there is one particular part of that event that should be of interest to "Kingdom Hearts" fans.

In a recent post on Oh My Disney, the livestream broadcast of that event will feature YouTubers "JackSepticEye" and "Strawburry17" getting their hands on some new titles, and one of those will be none other than the next installment of the Disney-Square Enix crossover franchise.

At this point, however, it is still unclear exactly how the upcoming game will be included in the event, though the description for it did note that there will be "exclusive trailers, interviews and special guests." Hopefully for fans, one of those exclusive trailers will show where "Kingdom Hearts 3" is at currently in terms of its development.

Serving to hype fans up further is a tweet from the franchise's official account.

According to the developers, there will be "special #KHIII news" shared during the livestream, though they again ultimately opted to leave things there.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there are fans hoping that some kind of release date will finally be announced.

Fans who want to tune in to the livestream will want to be in front of their PCs prior to 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 15. Fans can catch the livestream either by going to the "This is Polaris" Facebook page or by heading on over to Twitch to visit "JackSepticEye's" channel.

The livestream is expected to run for about an hour.

More news about "Kingdom Hearts 3" and what will be revealed about it this weekend should be made available in the very near future.