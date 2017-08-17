'Kingdom Hearts 3' News: Series Producer Talks About Why Not All Important Game Details Can Be Shared Right Away

Series producer also commented on possibility content from Marvel Universe may be included

For much of last year and even throughout the early part of this year, details about "Kingdom Hearts 3" were hard to come by.

That may seem strange given how vocal fans have been about how they want to know as much as they can about this sequel.

It would seem to be in the best interests of the developers to appease their fans by giving them what they want, but sometimes that is simply not easy to do.

Speaking recently to KH Island, "Kingdom Hearts" series producer Shinji Hashimoto talked about why it can be difficult to share information about a game currently in development.

A translation of the conversation has been provided by KH13.

According to Hashimoto, there is a plan in place for every game in development, and it has to be consulted first before developers can start revealing more about what the new title will offer.

On top of that, events that pop up throughout the year have to be taken into account as well, since developers may need to bring special things to those.

Essentially, there is a time and a place for every revelation and developers are just following that.

Some fans would probably argue that it took developers way too long to reveal more about "Kingdom Hearts 3," but the good news for the fans is that the people working on the sequel at least seem to be more open to sharing details now.

Also during the interview, Hashimoto was asked if there was a chance that elements from the Marvel Universe may find their way into the sequel. Hashimoto noted that this is not the plan right now, but it may be considered in the future.

Perhaps, additions inspired by Marvel properties may even be introduced as downloadable content.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is expected to be released next year.