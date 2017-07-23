'Kingdom Hearts 3' News: Still Unclear if Sephiroth Will Be Returning for the Sequel

Twitter courtesy of Kingdom Hearts Still unclear if Sora will be facing off against Sephiroth inside 'Kingdom Hearts 3'

There may have been more diabolical villains, more powerful enemies and even more interesting ones, but it is hard to imagine any Square Enix antagonist being more famous than Sephiroth, which could explain why there are still fans wondering if he will be included in "Kingdom Hearts 3."

Though he is of course best known for serving as the primary antagonist in "Final Fantasy 7," Sephiroth has also made a mark on "Kingdom Hearts" players as a mysterious master swordsman they had to work so hard just to beat.

Unfortunately, there is still no guarantee at this point that Sephiroth will be featured in the upcoming sequel.

During a recent interview with Mirror.co.uk, director Tetsuya Nomura was asked about secret bosses as well as Sephiroth, more specifically.

Unsurprisingly, Nomura neither confirmed nor denied Sephiroth's presence in the new game, though he did hint that there was a bit of concern on the part of the developers that bringing back this particular character may seem redundant.

Nomura added that they were "still deliberating" the matter of whether or not to include Sephiroth in "Kingdom Hearts 3."

Some fans over on Reddit have already reacted to the news that Sephiroth's fate was still undecided.

Redditor "Traeyze" expressed sadness over the idea of Sephiroth's potential omission. "Traeyze" even pointed out that there was still a role for Sephiroth to play, as he factored prominently into the (mild spoiler alert) subplot involving fellow "Final Fantasy 7" alum Cloud Strife.

Developers could probably find a workaround for that issue, but Sephiroth no longer being included may make it seem incomplete.

Another Redditor, "xxsaydexx," highlighted another reason for why Sephiroth should be featured and indicated that building something around him and Cloud could get fans even more interested in the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake." Coincidentally, Nomura is also directing the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

Perhaps Nomura is just playing coy at this point, and sometime soon, it will be revealed that Sephiroth really is in "Kingdom Hearts 3."