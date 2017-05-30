'Kingdom Hearts 3' Release Date: Game Might Not Arrive Until 2020

Although gamers barely see "Kingdom Hearts 3" in the news now, Square Enix has recently come out to assure that it is coming but the wait could last up to year 2020.

(Photo: Facebook/KingdomHearts/Square Enix)The new screenshot from "Kingdom Hearts 3" revealed at MAGIC 2017.

In the company's latest financial briefing, Square Enix President and CEO Yosuke Matsuda showed an outline of the titles they are set to release including the schedule.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is listed as one of the titles to set to be released during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 "and beyond." Also under the category are "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" and Marvel IP (intellectual property).

Matsuda elaborated more on what "beyond" means for the long-awaited title. "We plan to launch each of these upcoming titles in the next three years or so," he said via Crunchyroll.

This means that "Kingdom Hearts 3" could be out and about in 2020 — seven years since it was first announced. Concepts for the game, however, started to come about as early as the year 2006.

Square Enix has shied away from talking about the game in the past few months as they wanted the attention on "Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue," which was released last January.

Early this year, Square Enix said that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done on "Kingdom Hearts 3" and it is still a long way off.

In an interview with Famitsu (via KH Insider) earlier this year, game director Hajime Tabata had this to say about the production of the long-awaited title: "Worlds we haven't announced yet tend to be further along in development, so we're at a stage where what we could show is what we can't show."

It is being said that Square Enix will talk a bit about "Kingdom Hearts 3" at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 this June although this is now unlikely.