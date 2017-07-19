'Kingdom Hearts 3' Release Date, Gameplay News: Disney Confirms Game Will Launch in 2018

Disney narrowed the release window for the upcoming "Kingdom Hearts 3" last weekend. Fans were delighted to hear that the game, which was expected to still be years away, will be arriving next year.

Twitter/Kingdom Hearts Sora shows off his Guard Form in a promotional image for "Kingdom Hearts 3."

The announcement was made at this year's D23 Expo in Anaheim and wasn't the only good news the company had in store for fans. During the event, a "Toy Story"-themed gameplay trailer was also unveiled.

In the sequel, Sora, Goofy and Donald will travel to a "Toy Story" kingdom in search of new allies. They will then team up with Woody and Buzz Lightyear to defeat the Heartless that have infiltrated the world.

The "Toy Story" world will be set after the events of "Toy Story 2," according to game director Tetsuya Nomura. This means that the events in the game will be part of the film series' canon. This gives players something to ponder about during the game.

Nomura also revealed that "Kingdom Hearts 3" will have fewer worlds. However, this will be compensated by having richer gameplay for each individual world.

The focus on quality over quantity meant that a lot of the resources that would have been used to create new worlds will be allocated to making existing ones much better. Nomura said that it would be sad for players to just breeze through the world without getting to enjoy it.

The developers have made each Disney world more plot and feature rich. This will allow players to take their time in each world and appreciate it without being considered fluff.

Fans should expect no more than eight worlds in the upcoming "Kingdom Hearts 3" game, which will be available for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. As for the exact release date, however, it appears they might have to wait until 2018.