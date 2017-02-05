'Kingdom Hearts 3' Release Date News: Game Coming March 2018 Instead?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is not releasing next month as many hoped. Unfortunately, it looks like the wait is far longer than fans have anticipated.

Square EnixA screenshot from "Kingdom Hearts 3"

According to the latest rumors about the game out of Reddit, the much-awaited action role-playing game might not be out and about until March 2018.

The Reddit user who claims such information says he got the information about the purported new "Kingdom Hearts 3" release date from a "verified source."

He also proved that he is not blabbing by sharing the information that he provided in the past about other games that ended up being confirmed. Despite this, he did warn readers to take it with a pinch of salt.

But it is important to note that "Kingdom Hearts 3" was indeed confirmed by game director Hajime Tabata to come at a much later date during an interview with Famitsu (translated by KH Insider).

He did not provide a timeframe but he hinted that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. "On one hand, there are worlds that are pretty much finished, on the other hand there are worlds we still haven't even touched," he explained.

"Worlds we haven't announced yet tend to be further along in development, so we're at a stage where what we could show is what we can't show," he went on to say.

The Redditor said that the development of "Kingdom Hearts 3" is proving to be really challenging for Square Enix. Add to that the fact that they would want to make sure it is of high quality, no matter how long that takes.

According to him, "Kingdom Hearts 3" may not be available anytime soon although it should be playable by August with "certain playable zones" available. He added that these zones are already looking "very beautiful."

The same Redditor said that developer Square Enix is reportedly "working on redoing PS2 assets (possibly for returning worlds)."