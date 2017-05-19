'Kingdom Hearts 3' Release Date, News: Gamers Get to Play as Sora Once Again in 2018

It has been almost 12 years since "Kingdom Hearts II" was released, so it's safe to assume that game developer Square Enix is taking its time before it releases the sequel. Gamers will get to play as Sora again in "Kingdom Hearts III" alongside his best friends, Donald and Goofy, as they travel across a number of worlds and working together with much-loved characters in grand encounters and tailored stories.

Square Enix "Kingdom Hearts 3" has no official release date as of the moment, yet fans continue to wait patiently for it.

"Kingdom Hearts III" is the third numbered entry in the crossover series, joining together the worlds and characters of Disney, "Final Fantasy" and other well-known properties in a completely awesome adventure.

The game is said to take place after the events of "Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance," with King Mickey and Riku pursuing the remaining Keyblade wielders. Sora, Donald and Goofy, on the other hand, will be pursuing the Seven Guardians of Light. All of this is being done in a passionate attempt to stop Master Xehanort's evil plan first alluded to in previous games.

Tetsuya Nomura, the game's director, has confirmed that "Kingdom Hearts III" will begin immediately after the ending of "Dream Drop Distance," acting as the final chapter in the Dark Seeker Saga. "Kingdom Hearts III" wasn't guaranteed to come out in 2013 when Square Enix first officially confirmed its existence.

There have been so many spin-offs and sequels at this point it can be difficult to determine where exactly "Kingdom Hearts III" lies in the overall picture. Though Square Enix has released many spin-off titles across several platforms, none of them strayed away from the main storyline experienced across "Kingdom Hearts I and II" and as an alternative, explored side characters and stories.

There is no official release date for the game but 2018 would likely be the earliest date. It has been announced that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be the consoles that gamers can play "Kingdom Hearts III" on.