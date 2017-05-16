'Kingdom Hearts 3' Release Date Rumor: Trailer Set for E3 With Launch Set in 2018?

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is still a long way off, but fans will reportedly get an early look at the highly anticipated game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017.

(Photo: Facebook/KingdomHearts/Square Enix)The new screenshot from "Kingdom Hearts 3" revealed at MAGIC 2017.

According to a new report, a trailer for the title was originally going to be released last month, but Square Enix decided against doing so and delayed the showing to E3 instead.

Despite the nearing trailer release, it will be a while before "Kingdom Hearts 3" will see the light of day, with the same source claiming that the game won't be out until 2018.

Square Enix is reportedly having issues with the development, but will work away these problems to be able to roll out the game by next year, even if it means cuts.

Wccftech posits that Disney is pressuring Tetsuya Nomura's team to complete "Kingdom Hearts 3" since the wait has gone long enough and wants no more delays.

After all, the game was originally slated for release in 2012. Concepts for the upcoming action role-playing game first surfaced in 2006, but the game was not confirmed to be in the works until 2013.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is under the "2018 and beyond" release schedule of Square Enix. Many media outlets speculated that the game is more on the "beyond" part than 2018.

However, if this new report is to be believed, fans might finally be able to experience the game as early as next year. Despite the credibility of the source, readers are advised to take this with a pinch of salt.

Nothing is confirmed by Square Enix yet. The last time the studio spoke about "Kingdom Hearts 3," they said that it is still far off and that there are still worlds yet to be built.

In an interview with Famitsu (via KH Insider) earlier this year, game director Hajime Tabata had this to say about the production of the long-awaited game.

"Worlds we haven't announced yet tend to be further along in development, so we're at a stage where what we could show is what we can't show," he explained.