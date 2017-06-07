'Kingdom Hearts 3' Release Date Rumors: Square Enix to Reveal Game Details at E3 2017?

Highly anticipated details about "Kingdom Hearts 3" are expected to be unveiled during the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week.

Square Enix Promo image for "Kingdom Hearts 3"

Reports have claimed that since Square Enix has been keeping the details about the upcoming action role-playing game since the E3 2015, it is speculated that the game developer could release an update about the game this year.

However, fans of the "Kingdom Hearts" franchise might still have to wait for a longer time. During the financial results report of the game company this month, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda revealed that both "Kingdom Hearts 3" and "Final Fantasy 7: Remake" will not be released anytime soon.

"We plan to launch each of these upcoming titles in the next three years or so," he stated.

This means that players will still have to wait until 2020 or further to be able to enjoy the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, speculations have claimed that "Kingdom Hearts 3" will feature several new worlds within the game. In the past installments, players were able to explore several Disney-themed worlds like the Olympus Colosseum from "Hercules," Agrabah from "Aladdin," Port Royal from the "Pirates of the Caribbean," as well as Pride Lands from "The Lion King."

But "Kingdom Hearts" co-director Tai Yasue revealed in a previous interview with Game Informer that the worlds in the upcoming game will be a mixture of old and new ones.

"It's going to be a mix. Whenever we come up with worlds for 'Kingdom Hearts,' we want to have them be varied," he stated. "You don't want the same type of world, so we will have different categories. That will make it feel fresh, like you're having an adventure."

Some of the rumored new worlds that will be introduced in "Kingdom Hearts 3" include a "Frozen" since Yasue admitted that he enjoyed watching the hit animated film.

Other details about "Kingdom Hearts 3" are believed to be announced soon.