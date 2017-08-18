'Kingdom Hearts 3' Release Date, Update: Producer Explains Square Enix's Silence, Teases When Next Big Reveal Would Be

(Photo: Facebook/KingdomHearts/Square Enix) The new screenshot from "Kingdom Hearts 3" revealed at MAGIC 2017.

Despite the nearing release of "Kingdom Hearts 3," Square Enix has been mum about the highly anticipated title. A producer of the game has explained the reason behind the radio silence.

In an interview with KH Island, Square Enix producer Shinji Hashimoto said that there is a schedule to be followed when it comes to promoting their games like "Kingdom Hearts 3" and even "Final Fantasy 7 Remake."

Here is his explanation in the interview as per a translation by Wccftech:

For each title, there is an established development plan. We must consult it to check on the progress of the game, and to convey the most interesting and relevant information to the public.

Hashimoto hinted that they have plans when it comes to "Kingdom Hearts 3," but they are keen on finding the right time to reveal it since there is not much information to give away.

When the right event for the "Kingdom Hearts 3" teases arrives, fans can expect to take away a lot from it. From what he teased, it looks like fans will be treated with new information this year.

It is obvious that fans are expecting a lot and we wish to show more in order to celebrate all of these events...We wish we could give as much information as possible right now, but it is imperative that we keep control on the calendar so we can reveal relevant information at the precise time.

The last big bombshell about "Kingdom Hearts 3" was dropped back in July during the D23 Expo, in which a preview of the "Toy Story" world in the game was shown off.

Prior to this, Square Enix stayed hushed for the most part, save for some promotional images and screenshots showing the world of Hercules and minor details on gameplay.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is slated for release in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sometime next year.