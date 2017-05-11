'Kingdom Hearts 3' Rumors: E3 Appearance Seeming Likely, Sequel Not Being Rushed

The Electronic Entertainment Expo is one of the biggest gaming events on the calendar, and this year, the event may be particularly important for fans looking to find out anything they can about "Kingdom Hearts 3."

Twitter courtesy of Kingdom HeartsFans may be able to learn more about 'Kingdom Hearts 3' next month

Recently, insider Jose Alamo, "@Jose_Strife" on Twitter, shared some interesting bits of information related to the game and what may be the current plans for it.

KH13 provided translations of Alamo's tweets, and the first thing worth noting here for fans is that there is some good news.

Apparently, some kind of E3 presentation involving the game is almost ready, and on top of that, director Tetsuya Nomura may also make an appearance at the event.

Alamo added that if things go well, a trailer for the sequel may be shown at E3 and a 2018 release is reportedly possible as well.

It is worth noting here that the 2018 release may happen even if the game itself is unfinished.

Not long after those series of tweets caught the attention of many "Kingdom Hearts" fans, Alamo provided even more details related to the ongoing development of the sequel.

According to these later tweets from Alamo, "Kingdom Hearts 3" is not being rushed. However, if some things remain unfinished by the time the deadline is hit, then they will reportedly be cut from the game.

It is unclear which elements of the game may be left on the cutting room floor should developers run out of time, and there is a chance that fans may not learn any more about these anyway if things are handled properly.

There is a mix of good and bad news here for fans, as the idea that important bits of content could get cut out has to be concerning. But then again, the wait for this game has gone on for so long now that they may just be glad to know that it is still coming out, and that the release may happen fairly soon.

More news about "Kingdom Hearts 3" should be made available in the near future.