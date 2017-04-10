'Kingdom Hearts 3' Character Rumors: Fans Want to See 'FF15's' Noctis

Whenever it does come out, "Kingdom Hearts 3" is expected to give fans all kinds of new experiences that should enable it to stand out from previous entries of the franchise. But will that include a memorable guest appearance from the newest "Final Fantasy" protagonist?

Twitter courtesy of Kingdom HeartsCould Sora be joined inside 'Kingdom Hearts 3' by Noctis from 'Final Fantasy 15?'

According to a new report from DualShockers, the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu came with the results of a poll asking fans of the "Kingdom Hearts" franchise to name the "Final Fantasy" character they would like to see most in a future game.

Leading the way is none other than Noctis Lucis Caelum, the protagonist players got to know and journey with in "Final Fantasy 15."

Noctis potentially appearing in a "Kingdom Hearts" game does not seem that farfetched, especially given that characters from the long-running role-playing game franchise have made cameos before.

Furthermore, Noctis features the kind of fast-paced action style that would seemingly allow him to keep up with Sora and the other heroes inside a "Kingdom Hearts" game, so he is a sensible addition from a gameplay perspective as well.

Still, even if fan support is behind the idea, there is still no clear indicator that Noctis will appear in any installment of the franchise.

A guest spot in "Kingdom Hearts 3" in particular seems even more uncertain, given that no new "Final Fantasy" worlds are expected to be included in this game.

As co-director Tai Yasue shared with Gamespot last year, "we're not adding any Final Fantasy worlds."

Now, it is still possible that Noctis could be introduced in some other way, even if a world based on the one he knows is not introduced, especially if he were to be added as a downloadable content character of some kind.

For now, fans will just have to keep waiting. But at the very least, they have made their voices heard, and developers now know that there is a desire for Noctis to be added.

There is still no known release date for "Kingdom Hearts 3" at this point in time.