'Kingdom Hearts 3' Rumors: Should Fans Expect the Sequel to Make an Appearance At E3?

When "Kingdom Hearts 3" was first announced way back in 2013, many fans were just glad to know that another main installment of the series is on the way, though it is unclear if they expected to wait this long for this game.

Twitter courtesy of Kingdom HeartsSora shows off his Guard Form inside 'Kingdom Hearts 3'

It is now 2017, and while developers have revealed some new details since the sequel was announced initially, fans still do not know exactly how close or perhaps how far away this game still is from being released.

Details have been difficult to come by, which is why the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo showcase has become an important event for fans still seeking this sequel as it remains as one of the few times out of the year when developers may actually share something new about this upcoming "Kingdom Hearts" game.

Things changed last year, however, as the sequel was talked about a bit but was not one of the games Square Enix focused on during their E3 appearance, with co-director Tai Yasue telling GamesBeat previously that the decision to do so was made so that more attention could be paid to "Kingdom Hearts 2.8."

So, with "Kingdom Hearts 2.8" now available to fans, does that mean that "Kingdom Hearts 3" will be the focal point of Square Enix's E3 appearance for this year?

If there is one thing that may prevent Square Enix from using E3 to talk at length about the sought-after sequel, it may be timing.

If this game is not going to come out this year and is not even a lock for next year, then the need to talk about it at E3 is not quite as urgent.

Still, it is about to be four years since the sequel was first announced, and there are no real indicators that it is coming out anytime soon.

Developers will have to assure fans in some way, so even if they may not announce a release date for the "Kingdom Hearts 3" at E3, they may still talk about it and reveal some new details.