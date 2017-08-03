'Kingdom Hearts 3' Updates: World-Related Transformations Confirmed to Return

Facebook/Kingdom Hearts "Kingdom Hearts 3" is confirmed to feature the world of "Big Hero 6."

While it remains unclear as to when "Kingdom Hearts 3" will arrive, it has been confirmed that the highly anticipated game will bring back the beloved world-related transformations.

Last month's D23 2017 event was an opportunity for "Kingdom Hearts" fans to have a glimpse of what they can expect from the upcoming game, which, as of this writing, still does not have a release date attached to it. While the game is speculated to arrive in 2018, unfortunately, this is nothing more than a suspicion at this point in time.

Although the release date of "Kingdom Hearts 3" remains unknown, the recently released trailer at the D23 has confirmed that it will bring back one of the most-beloved features of the game, the world-related transformations.

To the uninitiated, the world-related transformations allow the game's main protagonist, Sora, to change his appearance in every world he visits in the game so that he can effectively fit in. As seen in the recently released trailer for "Kingdom Hearts 3," Sora, Donald Duck, and Goofy assumed the appearance of toys when they visited Andy's room, or the world of "Toy Story."

The good news is that the world-related transformations will not only be possible in the world of "Toy Story." According to reports, "Kingdom Hearts" director Tetsuya Nomura has not only confirmed that the feature, will, indeed, be back, but will also be available in the other worlds that will be featured in "Kingdom Hearts 3."

As of this writing, apart from "Toy Story," "Big Hero 6" and "Tangled" are the other confirmed worlds to be featured in "Kingdom Hearts 3." Despite the lack of confirmation, though, it is also suspected that "Hercules" will also be another world to be featured in the upcoming game as the initial trailer of the game released at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) showed massive Greek columns identified with the said Disney movie.